The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 757.26 ($9.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 712.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 660.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.26. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 759.20 ($9.92).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

