The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $307.43 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

