The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 27th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

The Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 137.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The Williams Companies to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.4%.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

