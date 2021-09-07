THETA (THETA) Price Up 4.5% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $6.87 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.