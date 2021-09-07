Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of CACI International worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.71. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

