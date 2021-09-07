Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $28.61 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $28,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

