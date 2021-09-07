Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of GrafTech International worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

