Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 143,399 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

