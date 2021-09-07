Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

