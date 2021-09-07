Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,866,795. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

