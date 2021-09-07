ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $20,223.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.