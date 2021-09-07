TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $6.58 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $351.41 million and $43.94 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00014217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00146736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00730820 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.