Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,040. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.