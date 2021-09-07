Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,688.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,346,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,807. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.