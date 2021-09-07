Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

IDOG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,212. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.