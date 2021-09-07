Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

IDOG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,212. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

