Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 96,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. 137,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,731. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.