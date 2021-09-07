Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $111.39 and a 1 year high of $191.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

