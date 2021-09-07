Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

