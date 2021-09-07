TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 135,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

