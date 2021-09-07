TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 1,186,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,939. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

