Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 583,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,221. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

