TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Purchases 500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRST traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. 126,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,819. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 464,127 shares in the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

