Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 61.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.