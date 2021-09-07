Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,159 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

ALLY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 51,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

