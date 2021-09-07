Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.07. 8,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

