Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,875 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

A traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $177.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,066. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

