Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. 27,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.