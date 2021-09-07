Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $422.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $488.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,231,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

