UBS Group Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

McAfee stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

