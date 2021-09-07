Unification Price Hits $0.0814 on Top Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Unification has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $57,325.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00153732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.95 or 0.00741104 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

