Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.