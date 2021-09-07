uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $31.11

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.11, but opened at $34.31. uniQure shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 15,237 shares trading hands.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

