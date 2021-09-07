United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UBCP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

