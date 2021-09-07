Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 542,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 659.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.