Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.30.

UPST stock traded up $15.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,571. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

