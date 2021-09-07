Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Leela Srinivasan Sells 7,200 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,092. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

