Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the highest is $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 90,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,351. The stock has a market cap of $756.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

