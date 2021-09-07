US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Woodward by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 81.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.