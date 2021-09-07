US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

