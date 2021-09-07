US Bancorp DE Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NCR by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

