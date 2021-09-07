US Bancorp DE Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

