US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $62,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

