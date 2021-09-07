US Bancorp DE Sells 40,887 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.