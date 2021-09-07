Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,890,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $291.58 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

