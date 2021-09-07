Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

NYSE:VLO opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Valero Energy by 51.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

