Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.
NYSE:VLO opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Valero Energy by 51.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
