Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $309.29

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.29 and last traded at $309.23, with a volume of 49027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

