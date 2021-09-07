Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 164,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $89.11. 29,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,543. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

