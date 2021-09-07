Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 455.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

