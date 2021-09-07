Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 497,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

