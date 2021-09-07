Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.98. 128,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

